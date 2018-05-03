Carjacking, Surprise officer-involved shooting suspect arrested in Colorado, police say

Police said the man who stole a minivan and an officer shot at early last month is finally in custody.

Lonnie Smith was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday.

Surprise police had the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

On April 9, officers tried to contact Smith because he had an outstanding warrant for property and drug crimes in the parking lot near Grand Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Officer fires gun at armed carjacking suspect in Surprise]

Smith displayed a gun, which led to an officer firing his gun at Smith, according to police. He then ran off.

Smith then carjacked a minivan and drove off, police said.

Investigators didn't say how they were able to track him down to Colorado.

Law enforcement is working to extradite him back to Arizona.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.