Corona del Sol's Jessica Lynch loves to play softball

As soon as Jessica Lynch made the Corona del Sol softball team as a freshman, she made an impact.

Since then, Lynch has gotten better every year. In her senior season, she has raised her game and leadership qualities.

When the Aztecs ace steps on the mound, she's full force and all business.

"When I'm on the mound, I have one thought on my mind and that’s getting my team to win," said Lynch.

She is armed with a five-pitch arsenal.

"Rise, drop, curve, screw, change," said Lynch.

Among the best pitchers in the state, Lynch once threw a perfect game in last year's playoff opener against Trevor G. Browne High School.

"She is so competitive on the mound. She loves the challenge of where she wants the ball to go. She knows her command on the mound, helps with the presence of the whole field," said Corona del Sol coach Jeep Ray.

Lynch will hurl the heat for the University of Utah Utes. And she is such a good hitter, she might work her way to getting some at-bats.

"The pitching coach there told me they don't want me to hit. But, I'm going to try to get my way into that batting lineup," said Lynch.

"Hopefully when she does have the opportunity to hit, she can call me and I can stream it and watch it because she's one of our best hitters," said Ray.

Majoring in kinesiology, she heads to Utah on a full ride scholarship with good intentions.

"I just want to go up there and compete," said Lynch.

Lynch is more than an all-out effort on the softball field. She helps special needs students and participates in a peer tutoring program. She takes charge in every aspect.

"She's a leader, she leads when she comes out here. She's very enthusiastic and contagious," said Ray.

Because Lynch cares about the tight bonds with her teammates and wears the Aztecs colors with pride.

"This is a sisterhood to me," said Lynch.

"This has been her best year so far and it’s been really nice to see not only physically but emotionally and mentally," said Ray.

Through years of playing, softball has taught Lynch appreciation and respect.

It's a commitment to herself and others she couldn't do without.

"This is literally my life," said Lynch.

