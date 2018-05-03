Some districts now extending school year after teacher walkout

After a six-day teacher walkout, most school districts have announced plans to reopen schools on Friday, May 4.

But now, some have begun to notify parents and students about whether they'll have to add hours or days to make up missed school days.

The Tempe Elementary School District has announced that it will be pushing back its last day of the school year.

According to the district's website:

We will extend our school calendar for students through Friday, June 1, 2018 so that students will be able to recoup the instructional time they missed and teachers will be able to fulfill their contractual obligations.

• May 24, 2018 will be a normal day, not an end-of-year Early Release as originally planned.

• June 1, 2018 will be a last day early release schedule.

The extension applies only to Tempe elementary schools.

The Tempe Unified High School District says the school year will not be extended.

The Kyrene School District decided it will extend its last day of school on May 24 from a half day to a full day.

"My kids will be super excited, I feel like that was a nice compromise for teachers and families," said Kyrene parent Shanan Villarreal.

Kyrene School District will also add six extra professional development days for support staff and some teachers so they can earn back the time they've missed during the walkout.

Unlike teachers, who are salaried, support staff like Miki Spellman are hourly, and were not paid while schools were closed. She says the chance to make up for those lost days is needed.

"They work multiple jobs and they need the money," said Spellman. "So I think for them it's rent, it's food on the table, it's paying for your car, so it's important."

The Avondale Elementary School District sent an email home to parents Thursday, saying all remaining early release days will be extended to full days. Those days are May 9, 16, 23, 24 and 25.

(This story will be updated as we obtain additional information from the districts.)

