Easy plants for color in the desert!

By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
It’s May in Phoenix and the dry weather is starting to settle in.

Your winter grass is going to die and getting rain for plants is going to be a task.

So why not plant some drought-tolerant plants!

If you’re new to the valley and desert climate, these are some good plants to help add some color to your yard without depending on a lot of water.

Agave

You’ve heard of this plants health benefits and topical skin uses. It also is used for drinks and as a sweetener. This low-water-use plant offers thick foliage that generally grows close to the ground with thick leaves with sharp edges.

Bougainvillea

If you want color, this is the plant for you! The bougainvillea comes in a variety of colors with vibrant leaves. The stalks of this plant are very thorny and make a good deterrent against would-be burglars when planted close to windows. This plant is tough, resilient and easy to grow.

Lantana

This shrub is colorful and grows in a variety of soil types. This is a good one for the ground cover. It’s pretty flowers stay in bloom most of the year. Its flowers attract bumblebees and butterflies.

Baja Fairy Duster

I have a few of these shrubs in my backyard and I love them! Their flowers are bright and red. The pant in drought-tolerant, low-maintenance and the hummingbirds love them. They grow a bit taller than agave, getting up to about 6 feet high.

Those are just a handful to get you started, but the desert offers a lot more plants than you imagine! Even in an area where we don’t see much rain, it’s still possible to add some flare to your yard and home.

Ian Schwartz

