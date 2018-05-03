PD: Person on Phoenix sidewalk hit by driver, has life-threatening injuries

The victim was on the sidewalk. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A driver hit a person on the sidewalk before hitting a pole and stopping in someone's front yard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A person and a driver were both hospitalized after the driver went onto the sidewalk and hit the person in Phoenix on Thursday.

It happened near 12th Street and Glendale Avenue.

Police said the driver was heading south when it went into oncoming traffic and drove onto the sidewalk and hit the person. The driver kept going and hit a power pole before stopping in the front yard of a house.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver has serious injuries.

Power customers in the area briefly lost electricity.

Police haven't released any identities.

An investigation is underway.

