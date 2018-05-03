GRAPHIC PHOTO: 191 dead horses found at Gray Mountain watering hole

[APP USERS: Click here for photo]

STORY: Nearly 200 wild horses found dead, buried in mud on Navajo Nation land

(Source: Mihio Manus/Navajo Nation)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.