Garden Guy's tips for patio gardening

Just because you live in a small space doesn't mean you can't have a garden. If you have any kind of outdoor space, you can create a little urban oasis.

Whether you want a refreshingly green place to sit or a productive edible space, you'd be amazed what you can do with a small urban patio.

The main concern when designing a small urban patio is, of course, space. One of the easiest ways to keep from feeling restricted by space is by allowing for mobility.

Set out folding chairs and tables that can be moved or taken away easily to accommodate guests. Also, choose furniture made of glass or thin metal: your eye can see through them and won't perceive them as taking up much space.

Green your garden with succulents, easy to care for, lush color and small

Small space plants, planting in containers, flower beds and small varied size pots

Consider how much sun and shade your patio receives throughout the day to determine what types of plants you can have, that might require full sun or full shade

Climbing plants take up little square footage

Creating natural walls for your garden can add vertical levels of interest

Utilize eaves, overhangs, awnings and even nearby tree branches for hanging plants, wind chimes, bird feeders for a nice added touch

