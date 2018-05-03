Phoenix company's detox drink promises 10 pound weight loss in 10 days

Sunfare Optimal Cleanse is a nutrient-based whole body detoxification system designed to eliminate toxins from fat and liver cells.

These toxins can be responsible for weight gain, irritability, loss of concentration, allergies, skin conditions, hormone imbalances and poor digestion.

The detoxification process with the Sunfare Optimal Cleanse helps break food addictions like caffeine and sugar, detoxify the liver and fat cells and boosts and helps repair metabolism.

Sunfare, based in Phoenix, says most people lose up to 10 pounds on the 10-day program while rejuvenating, re-energizing and restoring vitality while promoting healthy cholesterol levels and better hair and skin.

Sunfare says Kim Kardashian used the cleanse to prepare for the Met Gala.

Sunfare Optimal Cleanse is completely different than other detoxes, shakes or cleanses as it is a medical food and supports you nutritionally while you are detoxing to be sure you don't lose important minerals, nutrients, protein while detoxing.

Sunfare says its USA rice protein is the only rice protein in the market free from fillers.

See the exact 10-day cleanse I'm doing https://t.co/OhW99O85Nm — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 19, 2018

A post shared by Sunfare (@sunfare) on Apr 24, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

