As Seen on GMAZ; Thursday, May 3

Barrio Queen 6 Year Anniversary & Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Barrio Queen will be hosting the Biggest Cinco de Mayo Parties at their Desert Ridge, Scottsdale & Gilbert Locations on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm (fun for the whole family and friends). Desert Ridge and Scottsdale Locations will be doing extensions on their patios to make it even bigger to fit more people. They will have DJ's Live Music, Mariachi's, games, face painters and of course the best food and drink specials in town.

For more information: www.BarrioQueen.com

Barrio Queen Old Town Scottsdale Location

7114 E. Stetson Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480.656.4197

Barrio Queen Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

(480) 466-7445

Barrio Queen Gilbert Location

388 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85234

(480) 634-5025

The Garden Guy: Patio Gardening

Urban/patio gardening: Just because you live in a small space, doesn't mean you can't have a garden. It can be functional by growing the right types of veggies, and aesthetically pleasing by utilizing hanging and climbing plants to add vertical levels of interest.

-green your garden with succulents, easy to care for, lush color and small

-pruning 101, when to prune and how much to trim back to keep your garden thriving

-small space plants, planting in containers, flower beds and small varied size pots

-consider how much sun and shade your patio receives throughout the day to determine

What types of plants you can have, that might require full sun or full shade

-climbing plants take up little square footage, which one's are best

-creating natural walls for your garden can add vertical levels of interest

-utilize eaves, overhangs, awnings and even nearby tree branches for hanging plants, wind chimes, bird feeders for a nice added touch

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the Movies: "Book Club"

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol's (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends' lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey.

For more information on the movie, "Book Club,' visit: http://www.bookclub.movie/

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

Cinco De Mayo D-Backs Fiesta, presented by Fry's Food Stores

Starting at 2:00 p.m. the D-backs will have a Street Festival set up at 4th Street and Jackson with food trucks, D-backs inflatables, live music from JJ's Band, a beer garden and more.

During the Fiesta, fans can taste salsa from the Top 8 competitors of My Nana's Salsa Challenge, benefiting Arizona Hemophilia Association. The winning Salsa maker will be awarded with a personalized jersey and D-backs Suite, courtesy of the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. Salsas will be judged by a D-backs panel that includes J.J. Putz.

Giveaway: D-backs Sugar Skull T-shirt, courtesy of State Forty Eight - 20,000 fans

There will be an exclusive VIP area within the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta that includes food & beverage for winners.

Cinco de Mayo specific food items from Chef Stephen Tilder will be available at that game only

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Dog, Cinco Totchos, Churro Nachos, Prickly Pear Margarita

For more information, visit: www.dbacks.com/fiesta.

Sunfare Cleanse

Sunfare Optimal Cleanse is a nutrient-based whole-body detoxification system designed to eliminate toxins from fat cells and liver. These toxins can be responsible for weight gain, irritability, loss of concentration, allergies, skin conditions, hormone imbalances, and poor digestion.

This detoxification process with the Sunfare optimal Cleanse helps:

o break food addictions like caffeine and sugar, detoxify the liver and fat cells

o boosts and helps repair metabolism

o weight loss, with most people losing up to 10 pounds on the 10-day program

o rejuvenates, re-energizes, and restores vitality while promoting healthy cholesterol levels and better hair and skin

- Highest quality premium cleanse with optimized cutting-edge ingredients

- USA Organic rice protein, hypo-allergenic for the most sensitive and only one with zero fillers

- Enhances the body's natural metabolic detoxification process

- No rebound weight gain

- Delivers methylated vitamin B12 and methylated folic acid along with other optimized nutrients designed to enhance the

detoxification enzymes

- 100% organic zero calorie monk fruit - highest end zero calorie sweetener

- Provides antioxidant protection against reactive oxygen intermediates which helps repair metabolism and fights ageing,

not to mention dangerous toxins.

- It is pharmaceutical grade, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free, sugar free, stimulant free, top of the space, vegan, hypoallergenic

for those with food allergies etc.

For more information: www.Sunfare.com

Sunfare

Phoenix Headquarters:

811 W. Deer Valley Rd.,

Phoenix, AZ, 85027

Phone: (623) 582-0588

