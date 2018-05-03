Former Arizona Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians joins CBS Sports

Bruce Arians, former head coach for the Arizona Cardinals, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL game analyst, the network said Thursday.

Arians will join Greg Gumbel and Trent Green to form a three-man booth in calling games for the 2018 NFL season, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl.

"Combining his contemporary football insight, having just stepped off the sidelines, along with his personality and unique manner in which he delivers his analysis, we are confident Bruce will develop into an insightful, entertaining and informative analyst alongside Greg and Trent," said the chairman of CBS Sports, Sean McManus.

Joining Arizona's Family from his lake house Georgia, Arians said he is looking forward to this new challenge.

“Just to learn, continue to learn from two of the best out there right now,” said Arians. “Give some insight that they might now have from a coaching perspective. There are a lot of quarterback doing broadcasting but very few coaches.”

Arians recently retired after working as head coach for the Cardinals for the past five seasons from 2013-2017. Arians led the Cardinals to an 11-5 record in 2014 and was named 2014's Associated Press Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.

"I always hoped that broadcasting would be an option after I retired from coaching as a way to stay involved with this great game," Arians said. "I am thrilled to have that opportunity with such a class organization as CBS Sports."

Arians won't get his schedule until August. He’s hoping to get a Cardinals game on his schedule. The Cardinals host the Raiders on Nov. 18 on CBS 5. Arians joked that it will be hard to stay objective. He also says it was tough watching the NFL Draft and not being in the war room when the Cards drafted UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

"I thought it was a great pick," he said. of the No. 10 draft pick. "I think he's probably the most ready [sic] right now to play young, although they have Sam. He's smart, he's very, very accurate. I think he plays with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, which is great. I love his moxie. I like the fact that he speaks his mind and I think he'll be a great fit for the Cardinals"

Arians is known for his candor. He more than once forced Arizona's Family to find the bleep button. It’s something he’ll have to keep under control on CBS.

“I’ll tape those seven words to my mic,” joked Arians. “You can say this. You can’t say that. I’ve been practicing a lot."

Among his other coaching career highlights, Arians served as offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 2012, and also interim head coach that season when head coach Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with leukemia. He guided the Colts to a 9-3 record over his tenure, which lasted from October 1 until December 24, and was named Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year for the season.

He served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 to 2011, and offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns from 2001 to 2003. Arians’ first job in the NFL was with the Kansas City Chiefs as the running backs coach from 1989 to 1992.

Bruce Arians Joins @NFLonCBS joining Greg Gumbel and Trent Green in Three-Man Booth, along with Jamie Erdahl reportinghttps://t.co/W9Guq7VM1Z pic.twitter.com/1E852mWLTH — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) May 3, 2018

