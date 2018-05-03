Phoenix PD: 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting

One man is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting Wednesday night in east Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near 48th Street and McDowell Road just after 9 p.m.

According to Sgt. Merecedes Fortune, three men were involved in an argument when they began to shoot at each other. All three were shot and taken to a local hospital.

Fortune said one of the men was in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two men are expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

