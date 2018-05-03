PD: Impaired woman hits car, smashes into house in Phoenix

It's unclear how bad the damage was to the house. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Heidi McCullough was about to get out of her car when her car was hit. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

No one was inside the home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman nearly got hit by a suspected impaired driver who crashed into a house in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

It happened near 64th Street and Greenway Road.

Heidi McCullough said she was in her car and about to get out when she saw in her side mirror a car speeding down the road.

"All of a sudden she sideswiped me," McCullough said.

Her car then hit her son's car. Both vehicles had minor damage.

But McCullough said the woman behind the wheel kept going and was gaining speed.

"She was up on two wheels and ran right into the house," McCullough said.

The homeowner wasn't there at the time of the crash.

The driver wasn't hurt and police said officers suspect she was impaired so she's being processed for DUI.

"It was just surreal. It just happened so fast," McCullough said. "I was seconds from getting out of the car."

