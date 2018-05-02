Arizona teachers may stay out again Thursday

Leaders of an Arizona teachers strike are telling educators to stay out of school again Thursday and come to the state Capitol because the Legislature still hasn’t begun debating a budget bill that would give them big raises.

Arizona Educators United organizers Dylan Wegela and Rebecca Garelli told members on a Facebook Live video Wednesday afternoon that they need to keep the pressure on lawmakers. The group had said they would call off the nearly week-old strike if the budget passed.

Some Arizona school districts will stay closed during a statewide walkout by teachers.

Teachers say they’ll continue their job action and rally at the state Capitol as the state Legislature moves to pass a budget bill that would give them big raises.

Majority Republican leaders in House and Senate have been working to fine-tune the budget deal all day and expect debate to start debate Wednesday evening with votes to follow.

