VIDEO: Scottsdale police release video of plane crashing on TPC golf course

A Scottsdale police traffic camera has captured the horrifying moments as a plane crashed and burst into flames on the TPC golf course.

In the video, you can see the plane making a rapid descent on the left side of the screen, then disappearing from sight. Then, an explosion lights up the night sky, and you can see the fireball where the small craft crashed.

All six people aboard the small plane died when it went down in early April.

The victims were identified as:

Erik Valente, age 26

James Louis Pedroza, age 28

Mariah Sunshine Coogan, age 23

Anand Anil Patel, age 28

Helena Lagos, age 22

Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia, age 23

The National Transportation Safety Board says the Piper PA-24 aircraft took off from the Scottsdale Airport at around 8:45 p.m.

Minutes later, the plane went down less than a mile away, at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

We spoke with Ken Ramage, a commercial pilot, who says the crash could have been pilot error, due to having too much weight.

"Those roller bags can be 40-50 pounds apiece and they had six people going back and forth, "said Ramage.

He said the six-seater Piper plane typically cannot hold the weight of six grown adults and could have thrown off the plane's center of gravity.

The crash sparked a fire on the golf course.

In the air traffic control call during takeoff, the pilot does not give any signs of distress. But Ramage said he's not surprised by that, because of how quickly the plane crashed.

“The startle factor would not…unless you’ve practiced and practiced and practiced it, would not give you the opportunity in your mind to hit the mic," said Ramage.

He said because of how fiery the crash was, there was no possibility of survival.

The small plane had been on its way to Vegas.

A final NTSB report about the cause of the crash is not expected for at least 12 months.

