Casa Grande man killed niece, her boyfriend before suicide, police say

Authorities have sorted out a double murder-suicide at a Casa Grande home earlier this week and say a man fatally shot his niece and her boyfriend before killing himself.

Police officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about shots fired.

They say 56-year-old Rick Miller and 27-year-old Arielle Miller were discovered dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old man was found alive with a gunshot wound but died on Wednesday afternoon. He was identified as Kyle Cooper.

Investigators say they've determined Miller shot his 27-year-old niece and her boyfriend before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say a motive for the shootings remains unclear and the case remains under investigation.

* #UPDATE to most recent press release regarding Monday morning Homicide/Suicide *#CGPD just notified that the surviving 31 year old male has succumbed to his gunshot injury within the past hour. He is identified as 31 year old Kyle Cooper. #CasaGrande — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) May 2, 2018

#CGPD investigating homicide in 600 block of E Judi. 1 male & 1 female deceased. 3rd subject, male, en route to hospital with life threatening gunshot wound. Appears to be possible murder/suicide. Police believe there is no outstanding suspect. #CasaGrande Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/XiOW3Z2Pko — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) April 30, 2018

