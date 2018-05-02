Casa Grande man killed niece, her boyfriend before suicide, police say

By David Baker
By The Associated Press
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -

Authorities have sorted out a double murder-suicide at a Casa Grande home earlier this week and say a man fatally shot his niece and her boyfriend before killing himself.

Police officers responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday to a 911 call about shots fired.

They say 56-year-old Rick Miller and 27-year-old Arielle Miller were discovered dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. 

A 31-year-old man was found alive with a gunshot wound but died on Wednesday afternoon. He was identified as Kyle Cooper.

Investigators say they've determined Miller shot his 27-year-old niece and her boyfriend before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say a motive for the shootings remains unclear and the case remains under investigation.

