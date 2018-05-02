Docs: Burglary suspect who ran from police and injured teen admitted to using drugs

A burglary suspect who tried to run from police and hit a bus stop that left a teen hurt had a history of drug use and was impaired by drugs at the time of the crime spree, new court documents said.

Police said it all started when Mathew Jennings stole a laptop, papers and credit and insurance cards from a home while a woman was in the bedroom near Cave Creek Road and Grovers Avenue, which is north of Bell Road, on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Burglary suspect in stolen pickup hits teen at bus stop]

Officers found him but he ran off, burglarized another home, and stole the victim's truck, court paperwork said. Police backed off on the ground but the police helicopter followed him.

Jennings was heading west on Bell Road and went through the 19th Avenue intersection when he lost control of the truck and hit another vehicle, police said.

He then veered to the right and drove off the road and hit a bus stop. There were two people at the bus stop. One of them was able to jump out of the way before the bus stop collapsed but was hit by debris. The other, 17-year-old boy, could not and was trapped under the bus stop. He suffered two broken legs.

Jennings kept going, police said, until the truck was too broken to go any farther. He tried to run off but was taken into custody by police, court documents said.

Jennings admitted to using meth and heroin and a drug recognition expert saw signs that he was impaired, police said.

He was booked on three counts of aggravated assault, one count of leaving an accident with an injury, one count of failure to stay at an accident, one country of failure to notify after striking a fixture, one count of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary and one count of theft of means of transportation

Bond was set at $100,000.

