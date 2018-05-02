Pima Medical Institute throws open lab doors to prospective students

If you’re considering a medical, dental or veterinary career, Pima Medical Institute wants you to stop by and check out its campuses.

“Pima Medical Institute’s open house provides an opportunity for prospective students to see for themselves just how well equipped the school’s medical labs are and how closely the training emulates work in the field,” spokeswoman Diane Smith explained in a news release.

PMI, which is dedicated to training future health-care professionals, offers a wide variety of certificate, associate and bachelor degree programs.

"Our students are respected as some of the most qualified professionals in their fields, and are often employed at preferred hospitals, clinics and facilities in their communities," according to the school's website.

In addition to its East Valley, Mesa, Phoenix and Tucson campuses, PMI also has locations in California, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Washington, as well as online classes.

All four Arizona campuses are taking part in the open house.

East Valley -- 2160 S. Power Road, Mesa

Mesa -- 957 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

Phoenix -- 13610 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

Tucson -- 3350 E. Grant Road, Tucson

You can either schedule a tour online or simply stop by any of the schools until 6 p.m. Wednesday or between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday.

Founded in 1972, the first PMI campus was in Tucson and specialized in helping people become nursing assistants.

For more information, call 800-477-PIMA or check out PMI.edu.

