Would you share your truck? New app helps drivers pick up and move large items

There's a new alternative to renting a truck, hiring a moving company or begging friends to help you move.

GoShare compared itself to ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft except the drivers don't give people rides, only their stuff.

It's basically paying people willing to drive their personal pickup trucks to move large items like mattresses, couches, heavy TV stands and other bulky items that wouldn't fit in a car.

When customers order a project, they're not able to drive the truck or ride with the driver.

GoShare, a San Diego-based tech company, is only available in California, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey and most recently Arizona.

"There's two different types of people in the world. People who have trucks and people who don't have trucks and we can help both of them," said GoShare's CEO Shaun Savage in a Skype interview.

"It's faster and cheaper, more efficient than renting a truck for sure," said Savage.

"We don't own any of the trucks or vans, so because of that, we're able to offer much lower prices," he explained. "We move big box items, typically furniture mattresses, TVs, things like that."

He explained that "GoShare can have items delivered in less than an hour," making it faster than traditional moving or delivery companies that may need to book one to two weeks in advance.

Dan Metzinger signed up to be a GoShare mover last month. He documented one of his trips on his YouTube account.

"I'm walking away with about $30 per load," he said.

To order a truck, customers just have to download the GoShare app, sign up, and type in a pickup point and delivery address, much like a ride-sharing app.

Drivers can decide if they want to pick up the load.

Metzinger said most of his orders are at stores like Pier One when customers learn their newly purchased side table or chair won't fit in their cars.

Drivers are required to have insurance and pass background checks.

"The one thing that surprised me the most out of it is that people on the receiving end of it are gracious," Metzinger said.

"People would say 'you know you're going to beat up your own truck to move other people's stuff around' and it hasn't really been that way. People are typically pretty respectful of your things," he said.

So far, Metzinger hasn't had any issues, isn't worried about damage to his truck and doesn't mind helping people move their refrigerators, washers, and dryers.

"It's good for me because it keeps me in shape. It's really not that difficult," he said.

GoShare customers can order different sized trucks to fit their moving needs.

Savage said the base rate is starts around $40 and customers are charged $0.99 each minute standard pickup drivers are working.

