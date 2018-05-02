Woman found dead on sidewalk in Phoenix neighborhood

Police are trying to find the person who killed a 22-year-old woman in Phoenix.

The woman, identified as Bibiana Vanessa Espinosa, was found lying on the sidewalk in the area just northwest of Seventh Avenue and Dobbins Road, not far from Southwest Elementary School, early Wednesday morning.

“Detectives investigating the scene determined the victim died of obvious trauma,” Sgt. Alan Pfohl of the Phoenix Police Department explained in an email to Arizona’s Family.

Pfohl later elaborated, saying because investigators could not immediately tell how Espinosa was killed, the medical examiner will have to take a closer look at the body. An examination can take up to three days, said Pfohl.

Police have not released any other details, but are asking anybody who might have information about the woman and what happened to her to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.