3 On Your Side

Cabinet company ships 'warped' doors

Posted: Updated:
Kendra Sollars bought cabinet doors online but wasn't happen what she got in the mail. (Source: 3TV) Kendra Sollars bought cabinet doors online but wasn't happen what she got in the mail. (Source: 3TV)
The cabinet doors Sollars showed 3 On Your Side were cracking, had separating seams and were in horrible condition. (Source: 3TV) The cabinet doors Sollars showed 3 On Your Side were cracking, had separating seams and were in horrible condition. (Source: 3TV)
3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Sollars isn't the only one complaining about Cabinet Door World. (Source: 3TV) 3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Sollars isn't the only one complaining about Cabinet Door World. (Source: 3TV)
"I just need my money back because I know they can't deliver on the product that they advertise," she said. (Source: 3TV) "I just need my money back because I know they can't deliver on the product that they advertise," she said. (Source: 3TV)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

A Tempe homeowner is looking forward to updating her kitchen, at least, she was looking forward to it. That's because Kendra Sollars ordered new cabinet doors off the internet, but what she got was not what she was expecting.

"I installed a brand-new sink, I installed a new faucet," Sollars said.

When it comes to home improvement projects both inside and outside her home, Sollars certainly has an eye for detail.

"I like to take things apart and build things," she said.

As a matter of fact, she's been recognized by the City of Tempe for helping to beautify and improve her neighborhood.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

So when it came time to give her kitchen a facelift, she wanted 21 new cabinet doors along with hinges to be installed.

She went online and found an East Coast company that specialized in just that.

"Narrowed it down to Cabinet Door World and everything seemed OK," she said.

Cabinet Door World is based in North Carolina and according to its website, it makes cabinets, drawers and everything in between and ships across the nation.

Sollars says she liked what the company had to tell her. So after measuring out her cabinets, Sollars ordered 21 cabinet doors and paid the full amount up front.

"It was like $1,562.05," she said.

But weeks later when the cabinet doors arrived, Sollars was not happy with what she received.

"I panicked. I contacted the company and said I can’t use any of these," she said.

The cabinet doors Sollars showed 3 On Your Side were cracking, had separating seams and were in horrible condition.

"Clearly, I mean, it's not well constructed," she said.

Sollars complained and Cabinet Door World shipped her 21 replacement doors, but they, too, were in bad shape and not usable at all, according to Sollars.

"Probably one of the most frustrating things I've dealt with," she said.

3 On Your Side got involved and we discovered Sollars isn't the only one complaining about Cabinet Door World.

In fact, the company has logged nearly 70 complaints and has an "F" rating with Better Business Bureau.

And to make matters worse, the BBB named Cabinet Door World one of the "Five Worst-Rated Charlotte-Area businesses of 2017," citing "delayed shipments" and materials that were "badly damaged" as the reason for the poor rating.

3 On Your Side also uncovered consumers in other states include Rhode Island, Florida, Michigan, Texas and California also filed complaints with the North Carolina Attorney General's office.

3 On Your Side wanted to know if Cabinet Door World was interested in resolving Sollars' issue and we wanted to know what they had to say about all the other complaints filed against them.

While they failed to address all those complaints with us, they did agree to issue a refund to Sollars.

In an email to 3 On Your Side, the company's owner said he would reimburse Sollars nearly $1,600.

"I just need my money back because I know they can't deliver on the product that they advertise," she said.

Sollars has shipped the doors back to the company as they requested. She's supposed to get a total refund of $1,500 and she'll be reimbursed half of the shipping which is around $50.

When she gets her money, we’ll let you know in a follow-up report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>

  • Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Adults are now 'banking' on allowance

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-05-19 17:20:10 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

    Money is no game to Brandon and Amiyrah Martin. Two of their three children get allowance, but they’re not the only ones pocketing it. The couple also sets money aside for the adults in the house. They call it their ‘fun money.’

    More >

  • Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Are 'vacation loans' really worth it?

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:30:12 GMT
    New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)New loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)
    new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)new loan companies aim to make travel more accessible. (Source: 3TV)

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

    Trip loans can be dicey, so be careful.

    More >

  • Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Phoenix-area woman fights 'puzzling' billing issue

    Thursday, May 17 2018 10:24 AM EDT2018-05-17 14:24:21 GMT
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)
    A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)A woman said she kept getting billed by CenturyLiink even though she canceled the service. (Source: 3TV)

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >

    Even with her service canceled, she says CenturyLink continues to bill her for hundreds of dollars and she can't understand why.

    More >
    •   

Warren TrentWarren Trent is currently employed by KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, Arizona as an investigative and consumer producer for 3 On Your Side, a unit that earned a 2013 Rocky Mountain Emmy nomination for a report on expired tires and a 2015 an Emmy nomination for a report called "Mattress Madness."

Click to learn more about Warren.

Warren Trent
3 On Your Side

Warren previously did on-air reporting for the KTVK/KPHO-TV “Varsity Zone” sports show. Warren’s versatility continues to shine as he has worked on the assignment desk, as a news writer and as a field producer.

Warren is a seasoned television journalist whose progressive TV career began at 6ABC-TV in Philadelphia with "Action News," a favorite choice for millions of viewers for decades. While at 6ABC, Warren advanced through the ranks in unprecedented success as a sound technician, an assignment editor, a video editor, a sports producer, a bureau chief, a public affairs specialist and ultimately as programming producer. In his final role at 6ABC, Warren produced a top-rated, award-winning television news magazine show and also lead producer for the "High School Huddle" sports show. Warren has also been assigned to cover both global and national news stories.

In addition to broadcasting, Warren enjoys contributing to society as a mentor and volunteer. He is president of the Arizona Association of Black Journalists and a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Warren has also volunteered by serving on the board of directors for Image and Attitude, a New Jersey-based nonprofit specializing in self-sufficiency for women and has also served on the board for The VIP Project, which supports autism awareness.

Warren says it is an honor to serve on the NATAS Board of Governors to work with a diverse group of professionals dedicated to honoring and assisting current and future journalists.

And one little-known fact about Warren is that he taught himself how to juggle as a hobby.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side