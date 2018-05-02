Fierce females: Surprise quadruplets win NAU academic scholarships

There’s a saying about raising children that goes, “The days are long, but the years go by so fast.”

Ask any parent with a kid about to graduate high school, and they’ll say it’s true. It’s true four times over for Sue and David Elinski. The Surprise couple will soon be sending off their four daughters to college.

Lauren, McKenna, Jenna and Cassidy are quadruplets.

[RELATED: The Know Tribe: Women you must know and do business with in Phoenix]

It has been a long journey for their parents, who at one point wondered if they would ever have children.

The Elinskis had trouble conceiving. After five years of fertility treatments, they found out they were pregnant.

“The first ultrasound showed twins,” Sue said. “A week later, they said triplets. A week after that they said quadruplets. We said we’re not coming back for another ultrasound. We’re good at four. That’s it.”

Fast forward nearly 18 years and the Elinski girls are counting down the days they have left at Willow Springs High School. They graduate in a few weeks.

From the time they found out they were pregnant with quads, Sue and David worried about how they would pay for college -- four kids starting college at the same time.

Imagine their relief when the girls got academic scholarships to Northern Arizona University. With such great grades, the girls all qualified for Lumberjack Scholars Awards.That means their tuition will be taken care of.

“It’s a huge relief. But it’s not 100 percent; they still have to do the work,” David said.

The girls must keep a 3.5 GPA to get the scholarship each year, but they're not worried.

[RELATED: Girl power! Meteorologist encourages young girls interested in science]

“I was a little nervous at first, but we're all gonna be together so that makes it a bit easier,” McKenna explained “They taught me just to work hard, good things will come if you put work into it. I'm thankful they made me into the person I am today.”

The girls are each other’s best friends. While they say it would be nice to not have to share a birthday, they wouldn’t change a thing. They are all excited to start a new chapter in their lives.

How do Mom and Dad feel?

“I'm looking forward to life after kids,” said David. “I think it’ll be cool.”

As for Sue, she admits she’s afraid of becoming an empty-nester after being a stay-at-home mom for 17 years.

“It’s like a slap in the face -- reality. It’s here and I cannot stop it,” she said while holding back tears. “Enjoy every second. Because if you blink, it'll be over.”

[MORE: "Good Morning Arizona"]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.