SLIDESHOW: A last blast of rain and snow before heat sets in

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

This could be the last cool weather we enjoy for a long time! A springs storm brought wind, rain and even hail to the Valley, and snow and ice to the high country. 

[FULL STORY: Spring storm brings Valley showers; high country snow and ice]

[APP USERS: Click/tap here for photos]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.