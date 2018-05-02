Spring storm brings Valley showers; high country snow and ice

The calendar says May, but it feels more like January or February, as a spring storm came sweeping through our state.

Temperatures Wednesday in Phoenix will only be in the mid-70s, compared to our normal high of 90 for this time of year.

Throughout the day, the Phoenix area has been seeing cloudy skies, spotty rain and even some hail.

But Northern Arizona is getting walloped with a wintry-feeling storm.

The high country has had cold weather, snow and snow showers. Visibility has been poor on some roads in the Flagstaff and Grand Canyon area, and drivers were urged to use caution.

Snow and ice were reported near Pinetop and Forest Lakes.

In Flagstaff, a winter weather advisory that was issued earlier has expired, but snow showers were expected to continue across the area, leading to sudden reductions in visibility.

Thursday temps climb to the mid-80s and it's back to the heat for your weekend. Triple digits will be returning with a vengeance. The high is expected to jump to 104 by Sunday!

So enjoy the cool weather while you can.

Expect difficult driving conditions around #Flagstaff because of heavy snow, slick roads and low visibility. And if you're having trouble making out the sign, it's advising drivers to slow down. #azwx pic.twitter.com/JqJlH3zbYk — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 2, 2018

855a: Decent storm moving through NE Phoenix. Earlier report of small hail near Cave Creek #azwx @CityofPhoenixAZ pic.twitter.com/tgFz0yizwu — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 2, 2018

Heads up @PeoriaAZ & @GlendaleAZ... rain coming down over the NW corner of the Loop 101. Here's a look at the camera @ Union Hills. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/47HSyehHKi — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 2, 2018

5AM- Snow is piling up fast around the Grand Canyon this morning, roads now white. #azwx pic.twitter.com/1ZTWVgDb1y — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) May 2, 2018

