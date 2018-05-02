Farmer's Market Challenge Recipe from The Market

Every week in May we are giving a valley chef $30 to create a dish with items from a farmers market.

Our first chef is Jennifer Russo with The Market.

Uptown Farmer's Market ingredients:

Mushrooms (oyster, king oyster, shiitake) Polenta Eggs Fennel Lemon Bomb Garlic Blossom Sourdough Loaf Lemon

Home ingredients:

White wine

Butter

Heavy whipping cream

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

1) Boil water, add polenta, whisk until it absorbs the water

2) Add tablespoon of butter, 1/4 cup heavy cream and finish with 1/4 cup parmesan cheese along with salt and pepper to taste

3) Sauté mushrooms with olive oil. Add garlic blossom and finish with white wine and butter along with salt and pepper to taste.

4) Sauté fennel with olive oil first, flip and add white wine. Reduce heat and cover for about 20 minutes until it’s tender.

5) Poach egg

6) Put polenta on a dish, top with mushrooms and fennel mixtures

7) Add egg to the top of the dish along with lemon zest, fennel tops, lemon bombs and parmesan cheese

8) Slice bread, top with olive oil, salt and pepper and grill for 20-30 seconds each side.

9) Enjoy!

