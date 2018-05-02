Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected impaired driver in Phoenix

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver suspected of impairment Tuesday night, according to Phoenix police.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said officers were called to the area of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road just before 9 p.m. for a fatal crash.

Officers said a man, identified as 53-year-old David Curry, Sr., was attempting to cross 83rd Avenue midblock when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Pfohl said the driver of the vehicle immediately stopped at the scene and spoke with police.

Curry was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle is suspected of impairment by prescription medication, according to Pfohl.

The investigation is ongoing.

