PD: Red-light runner causes deadly crash in Peoria

A woman was killed after she ran a red light and was t-boned by a pickup truck in Peoria, police said.

According to police, 21-year-old Jennifer Adamaitis was going south on 87th Avenue and didn't stop for a red light and was hit by a pickup truck driver who was going west on Cactus Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Adamaitis, from Glendale, died at the scene.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries but didn't need to go to the hospital. The driver stayed on scene and no citations have been issued, according to police.

Police said Adamaitis was possibly impaired.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

.@PeoriaAzPS investigating fatal crash at Cactus Road and 87th Avenue. Cactus closed in both directions from 83rd Ave-91st Ave. Please use alternate routes. #peoriaaz #peoriapoliceaz #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/MML7LLv3VG — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 2, 2018

