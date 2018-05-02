310 violent fugitives arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in Arizona

The U.S. Marshals Service conducted a large operation during the month of April to arrest violent fugitives in Arizona in an effort to recognize and honor the victims of crime.

"Operation Justice", a month-long enforcement initiative, involved 16 law enforcement agencies from Maricopa and Pinal counties.

The operation targeted violent fugitives wanted for felony crimes including homicide, robbery, sexual assault, dangerous drugs and aggravated assault.

"Operation Justice is one of many multi-agency fugitive apprehension programs coordinated by the U.S. Marshals Service through task force networks at the local level. Law enforcement is more efficient when we all work together. the goal is to make our communities safer by arresting dangerous career criminals who continue to commit serious crimes while on the run. We also want to send a message to the victims of crime that we have not forgotten the impact that crime has had on them and their loved ones," said David P. Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona.

The U.S. Marshals Service has initiated "Operation Justice" every year since 2008 in observance of National Crime Vicitms' Rights Week. The operation allows federal, state and local Valley law enforcement to pool their resources to target the most violent career criminals in the Phoenix area.

[READ MORE: Arizona observes 36th annual National Crime Victims' Rights Week]

The operation's tenth year saw 310 arrests made throughout Maricopa and Pinal counties, including eight for homicide, 64 for aggravated assault, 38 for sex offenses and 58 for robbery/firearms related offenses.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.