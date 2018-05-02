Natural remedies for treating stress, mood and more

Treating stress is never easy but there may be more effective, and safer, ways to tackle stress, mood, focus and sleep from nature's pharmacy before pulling out the prescription pad. (Source: AP Images)

Treating stress is never easy but there may be more effective, and safer, ways to tackle stress, mood, focus and sleep from nature's pharmacy before pulling out the prescription pad.

David Foreman, known as "The Herbal Pharmacist," says the risks associated with antidepressants for non-depression diagnoses such as anxiety, sleep and increased mental focus outweigh the benefits.

He has the science behind three specific herbs from around the world that can help increase focus, relieve stress and improve sleep.

[SPECIAL SECTION: GMAZ]

South African succulent:

Imagine the stress and focus required to hunt and gather your entire tribe's dinner in certain territories of South Africa? As early as 1738, this particular herb derived from a medicinal, chewable plant that was commonly used to relieve pain, stave off hunger and enhance mood during long hunting trips.

More recently, a specifically developed extract from this medicinal plant called Zembrin has attracted wider scientific attention for its ability to improve cognitive function while reducing emotional distress, relieving tension and improving calmness and overall mood.

Zembrin is backed by five rigorous randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials and is the first ingredient from this plant to have completed clinical trials. Purchasing supplements with the Zembrin ingredient will also circle back to benefit the indigenous tribes that discovered it.

Arctic root:

Arctic root has been used for centuries to cope with the stressful life of the cold. The root of Rhodiola is frequently used today to increase energy, stamina, strength and mental capacity to help the body adapt to and resist physical, chemical and environmental stress.

While Rhodiola may not give you the immediate "chill out" effect, it works behind-the-scenes to help your body adapt to stress and negate the negative effects of the stress hormone.

Tropical flower:

If your idea of "chilling out" involves a cocktail on a tropical island than you can begin to understand the medicinal properties of passion flower. There are more than 400 species of tropical passion flowers but most originate throughout Central and South America and the Polynesian Islands.

Native Americans used passionflower for insomnia, hysteria and epilepsy, but today it is more commonly used for anxiety or insomnia. Taking a dose of passion flower is a lot like drinking a couple of cocktails, so be extra cautious if mixing it with alcohol consumption.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.