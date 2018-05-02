FBI searching for armed-and-dangerous bank robbing suspect in Phoenix

After robbing the bank, the suspect took off on a scooter with an undisclosed amount of money. (Source: FBI)

A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly robbing a Phoenix bank with a handgun on April 30.

The suspect robbed a BBVA Compass Bank near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road around 10:20 a.m., according to the FBI.

During the robbery, the suspect threatened bank employees and customers with a handgun and demanded money from bank staff, the FBI said.

The suspect fired at least one shot. However, no one was physically injured.

After robbing the bank, the suspect took off on a scooter with an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said.

The robbery is still under investigation by members of the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

The suspect is described as a white male in his twenties. He is around 5-foot-10-inches tall with a medium build, the FBI said.

He was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a green head cover and a black mask with white lines, similar to a mask seen in the movie "Black Panther."

The suspect was also wearing a black jacket, black gloves, black pants and black shoes, the FBI said.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the FBI at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

