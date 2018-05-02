Firefighters make progress on 26,072-acre Rattlesnake Fire in eastern Arizona

The wildfire is burning about 20 miles southeast of Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. (Source: Inciweb)

Fire officials said the existing containment lines were maintained despite the strong winds at nearly 15 to 25 miles per hour. Low humidity has also hampered firefighters. (Source: Inciweb)

The Rattlesnake Fire has grown to 26,072 acres as of May 1 and is 63 percent contained. (Source: Inciweb)

Nearly 180 firefighters have made progress on a wildfire that broke out almost one month ago in eastern Arizona.

The Rattlesnake Fire has grown to 26,072 acres and is 86 percent contained.

Fire officials said cold, wet weather contributed to minimal fire behavior on Wednesday as crews have largely shifted to repair, chipping and clean-up.

Several crews were released from the fire with many being reassigned to other incidents.

The wildfire is burning about 20 miles southeast of Whiteriver on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Crews continue to monitor and patrol containment lines on the western and northern flanks of the fire," said Chris Johnson, incident commander. "Fire activity is minimal in those areas."

Fire officials said as fuels dry out over the weekend, fire activity will increase but it is expected to remain well within the interior of the control lines.

Officials want to remind residents to drive with caution in the fire area due to smoke impact on highway 191.

Road closures remain in place on Forest Road 25 and other roads in the fire area.

The fire has been determined to be human-caused. However, investigators are still trying to determine what exactly sparked it.

Luckily, no structures are threatened and no injuries have yet to be reported.

As with any wildfire, flight restrictions are in place for drone use.

New Rattlesnake Fire Closure Order follows the same boundaries as the original closure order issued on 4/15, with the addition of Forest Road 24 between the junctions of Forest Road 576 and Forest Road 25. https://t.co/C57Q5bCNEF pic.twitter.com/iHvsRz8mdb — ApacheSitgreaves NFs (@A_SNFs) April 30, 2018

***Smoke Alert***



Residents across southern Navajo County May wake up to sights and smells of smoke emanating from the Rattlesnake Fire SE of Whiteriver.



An incoming weather system is trapping the smoke over the region. pic.twitter.com/lgCJlm3AKE — Navajo County (@NavajoCountyAZ) April 27, 2018

