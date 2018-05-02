Power restored after vehicle crashes through wall in Phoenix, hits power equipment

Hundreds of customers with APS didn't have power on Tuesday night because a vehicle crashed through a wall and into some equipment in north Phoenix.

It happened near Cave Creek Road and Peoria Avenue.

It's unclear what kind of equipment it was but APS officials said 1,366 customers lost power just before 9 p.m.

Power was restored by midnight.

Police haven't said what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.

Power outage due to car hitting APS equipment. Sunnyslope neighborhood in Phoenix affected. For the latest updates, go to https://t.co/5krJSv92a7 — APS (@apsFYI) May 2, 2018

