PD: Phoenix man's fight with wife ends in officer-involved shooting

A fight between and man and his wife ended in an officer-involved shooting that put that man in the hospital.

It happened Tuesday night in the area of 21st Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers responding to 911 reports of gunfire saw the suspect, a 42-year-old man whose name has not been released, as they approached a row of mobile homes. According to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department, that man had a handgun in each hand and was facing away from the officers.

“The officers gave commands to the suspect to drop the guns,” Lewis said in a news alert. “He turned to face the officers and raised and pointed one of the guns at them.”

Lewis said one of those officers, a 29-year-old man with three years on the force, fired his rifle.

A police dog helped officers take the wounded man into custody. Lewis said the suspect is expected to survive.

Lewis said detectives later learned that the man had been arguing with his wife inside their trailer home. He reportedly grabbed two guns, walked out and began firing.

The suspect’s wife and daughter went outside to confront him.

“He fired an additional shot and pointed one of the guns at his wife,” Lewis said.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. That is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her weapon.

There have been 31 officer-involved shootings in the Valley this year, and a total of 40 in Arizona.

