Cave Creek man registers 'Red for Ed' to try and block movement

Acme Prints in Phoenix has been busy making Red for Ed t-shirts because teachers keep walking through the door to buy them, thousands of them.

“We've printed just shy of 24,000 shirts now,” said owner Dan Hargest.

Hargest was caught off guard when he got a Facebook message from a man named Jasper Nichols.

"Cease. Got his attention, didn't it?” said Nichols.

"If I had to put it into one word, I would say it's just absurd,” said Hargest.

Here's the backstory. On April 20, Nichols decided to register the trade names of "Arizona Educators United" and "#RedforEd" with the Arizona Secretary of State.

That means, those names are now registered to him, and he wants the Red for Ed organizers to stop using them.

"They are not answering anything I send them,” said Nichols.

“So you blocked them by getting these names registered to you?” asked Briana Whitney.

“Yes,” said Nichols.

He went to several local t-shirt printing companies like Acme Prints and told them to stop printing too, which they did at first until they decided it was worth it to them to continue serving the teachers.

"I call him a conspiracy theorist, although he doesn't like that title,” said Hargest. “I don’t think he has a legal leg to stand on.”

But Nichols said his reasoning isn't about the teachers' pay, but about what he believes the Red for Ed movement and AEA is about.

“I think that's all this campaign is, is to change the elections, the primaries, the elections in November,” said Nichols.

He’s now telling Red for Ed to figure something else out.

“They can go get a new name, as far as I'm concerned that's fine,’ said Nichols.

He said if Red for Ed organizers don’t stop using the two names, he will pursue a court order, but legal experts said that likely wouldn’t hold up in court.

