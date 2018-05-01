Veterans living in Anthem senior community honored with hero wall

Each veteran received a medal, thank you card and a handshake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Valley senior living community unveiled a special hero wall to honor the 31 WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who call it home.

Between the walkers, canes and wheelchairs, it can be hard to tell who's a veteran among The Enclave at Anthem's 80 residents.

To make it easier, the staff took headshots of each veteran to help anyone who visits identify who served in the U.S. military.

Tuesday, the staff also threw them a patriotic party to show their appreciation.

Each veteran received a medal, thank you card and a handshake.

Dozens of young people from Youth for Troops, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting veterans and military members, showed up holding about 30 American flags.

Arizona Patriot Guard Riders and Daisy Mountain Veterans helped with the ceremony too.

Dr. John Budge, 78, was surprised.

"I think having the people from town and so forth with the flags made it very nice, very special," he said.

James Irby is the oldest of the senior living center's veterans bunch. He's 92 years old and served in WWII as a B-29 tail gunner.

He teared up when everyone held hands and sang to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A."

"It gives me a great sense of pride. I just can’t believe how Anthem treats its veterans. They’re wonderful," said Irby. "It just makes me happy when I see so many people that are patriotic in today’s age when everything is divided."

