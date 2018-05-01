Maricopa County volunteers needed to help during natural disasters

"Anybody with multiple language backgrounds would be a great addition to our program," said Marcus Castle. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

But they are also concerned about bioterrorism, contagious disease and other illnesses, which is why they have put out a call to the public. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Maricopa County Health Department is looking for volunteers in case of a natural disaster. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Natural disasters will impact most of us at some point in our lives, whether it's flooding, flu outbreaks or wildfires.

Now, the Maricopa County Health Department needs your help. The department wants volunteers trained and ready to go in case something happens.

"Heat and flooding, those are the two major natural disasters that we are concerned about in Maricopa County, specifically for public health," said Marcus Castle, the program manager for the offices of Preparedness and Response.

But they are also concerned about bioterrorism, contagious disease and other illnesses, which is why they have put out a call to the public.

"What we are looking for, are people who would like to help us out in running our points of dispensary sites or PODS," said Castle.

PODS are the public locations where life-saving medications are given to the public during a disaster, much like in 2009 during the h1n1 outbreak.

The department needs volunteers for other tasks.

"Shelter needs, assessing to running casper, or doing door-to-door activities trying to figure out the health of the public in Maricopa County," said Castle.

Anyone who is willing to give their time to help is put through a training course and given a volunteer "go pack".

"We always need a lot of volunteers. Worst case scenario, we need thousands of volunteers. On a day to day basis, we would love to have a couple of hundred," said Castle.

And with such a diverse community living in Maricopa County, they are looking for those with special talents.

"Anybody with multiple language backgrounds would be a great addition to our program," said Castle.

The County is offering two training programs May 19 and 23. You can sign up through their website at www.getinvolvedmaricopa.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.