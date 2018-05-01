Phoenix PD: Arrest made in hit-and-run that left woman dead

Police said the suspect turned himself in. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police said Isela Ortega was crossing Van Buren Street near 27th Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when she was hit. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ronald Hays, 22, arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left one woman dead. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman crossing the street in Phoenix last Sunday, police said.

Officers announced the arrest of 22-year-old Ronald Hays Tuesday night.

Police said Isela Ortega was crossing Van Buren Street near 27th Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday when she was hit and got stuck in the windshield.

Investigators said her body was dumped a few blocks away before the driver took off.

Police said Hays turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Court documents state that Hays told officers he saw the woman just prior to the crash. Hays said he continued driving because he was in shock.

Documents state that Hays told police that he exited the vehicle and checked on the woman in the parking lot after she had come off the roof. Hays said he knew the woman was dead and he was scared, so he left.

Police say Hays did not check the pulse of the woman and did not call 911. Hays admitted to smoking marijuana 2.5 hours prior to the crash.

Hays was booked on one charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

