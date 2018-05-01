PD: Burglary suspect in stolen pickup hits teen at bus stop

A burglary suspect who hit a teen at a bus stop while trying to escape from police was taken into custody after the pickup truck he stole stalled and caught fire.

It happened Tuesday morning in the area of 19th Avenue and Bell Road.

It started when the burglary suspect, a man, ran from officers and “stole a waiting unoccupied vehicle,” according to Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department.

Patrol officers backed off to avoid a chase but the Phoenix PD helicopter was overhead. Officers aboard reportedly saw the stolen vehicle veer off the roadway and plow into a bus stop along Bell Road where a 17-year-old was waiting -- in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The suspect did not stop and hit another pickup on Bell Road.

“After the collision, the suspect drove a short distance until the vehicle would not continue on, and caught fire,” Lewis said in an email to Arizona’s Family.

The suspect, apparently still hoping to get away, ran onto the lot of the Bell Toyota dealership and reportedly tried to carjack a woman.

"I was behind him. I was following him closely," car salesman Logan Michaels said. "My first impulse was to kind of grab him, but he started reaching into his pockets like he was searching for maybe a weapon or something."

Officers arrived on the scene quickly and took the suspect into custody.

"You never know what's gonna happen, but it's very unfortunate when you see it first-hand," Michaels said. "To kind of be in the middle of it, it shakes you up a bit."

It might seem difficult to believe looking at the mangled bus shelter where the teen was hit, but the young man is expected to recover. He suffered a badly broken leg.

No other injuries were reported.

Lewis said the investigation is ongoing and has not identified the suspect.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.