Happy Jack pastor evacuated during Tinder Fire finds ways to help others

The pastor and his wife took in three horses belonging to an evacuee, including one that is only 5 days old. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Aerial footage from the Lyons Roofing News Chopper shows several homes damaged. Cavalry Bible Church along the 87 is near the fire. The pastor there opened up his wife's property to people who needed to keep their animals safe.

"Of course we’re all devastated," Rich Crecelius said. "You expect it all the time; you prepare for it but you don’t want it to happen."

His wife, Mary Jo Crecelius, owns property in Clear Creek Pines Unit 2 about 12 miles from the fire. They took in three horses belonging to an evacuee, including one that is only 5 days old.

"It’s the right thing to do," Mary Jo said.

Crecelius evacuated his property in Clear Creek Pines Unit 4. The couple doesn't know what’s happening with his house., but some of their neighbors stayed behind.

"Monday they said his house was gone," Mary Jo said. "Tuesday morning, we got the information it was there."

The good news is they say they know their church is still standing.

"We have a picture of it shrouded in smoke," Mary Jo said.

So they wait, along with a mare named Abby and a foal named Cheyenne, for word on when they can go back home.

"Even though it's about 12 miles from here, anything can happen," Crecelius said.

