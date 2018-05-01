Arizona's cruise port

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Psst. Have you heard? Arizona is getting a cruise port!

Wait, what? A cruise port? Like...with ships? Cruise ships?

You betcha!

Long touting itself as "Arizona’s beach," thanks to specialty cruise line Cruise & Maritime Voyages, Puerto Penasco will be able to call itself "Arizona’s cruise port" come January 2020. 

That's less than two years away. How exciting!

Chatting with company CEO Nikolaos Tragakes and Vice President John Dennis earlier this week, I enthusiastically listened to their ambitious plans to sail their 1,250-passenger ship Magellan out of a temporary port facility in the heart of Puerto Penasco until the larger facility is completed in 2021. 

Not only have they accounted for getting passengers to the port -- a shuttle service using deluxe motor coaches with Wi-Fi and other amenities will depart from Phoenix, Tucson (both about a four-hour drive) and several other locations around the state --  they are preparing to welcome cruisers from all over the U.S. and around the world. 

Using smaller "classic" cruise ships, Cruise & Maritime prides itself on its comfortable staterooms, traditional cruise amenities like afternoon tea, and a high level of personal attention. For its "Treasures of the Sea of Cortez" itinerary, the ports -- most inaccessible to larger vessels -- are the true highlight, as opposed to a glitzy ship.

The announced itinerary is 11 nights, featuring stops in Guaymas, Topolobampo (hello shore excursions to Copper Canyon!), the ever-popular cruise ports of Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, La Paz (whale watching), pretty Loreto, and Santa Rosalia, with a few days at sea built in.

With rates ranging in the $100 per person per day for an inside stateroom, this is definitely going to be popular with value-conscious cruisers. Currently scheduled to open the ship for sale in the late summer/early fall, I have a feeling these sailings from "Arizona’s cruise port" are going to be very popular with vacationers new to cruising, as well as experienced cruisers looking for a new and different itinerary.

For more information on Cruise & Maritime Voyages -- and any other cruises and cruise lines

Welcome to the Sea of Cortez, Cruise & Maritime Voyages! We can’t wait to welcome you in 2020!

