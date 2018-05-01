The Magellan is one of five ships in Cruise & Maritime Voyages' small fleet. (Source: us.cruiseandmaritime.com)

Specialty cruise line Cruise & Maritime Voyages plans to sail its 1,250-passenger ship Magellan out of a temporary port facility in the heart of Puerto Penasco until the larger facility is completed in 2021. (Source: us.cruiseandmaritime.com)

Psst. Have you heard? Arizona is getting a cruise port!

Wait, what? A cruise port? Like...with ships? Cruise ships?

You betcha!

Long touting itself as "Arizona’s beach," thanks to specialty cruise line Cruise & Maritime Voyages, Puerto Penasco will be able to call itself "Arizona’s cruise port" come January 2020.

That's less than two years away. How exciting!

[YEARS IN THE MAKING: Rocky Point to become home port for cruises around Sea of Cortez (April 2015)]

[READ MORE: Rocky Point's ship is soon coming in (November 2015)]

[LOTS OF BUZZ: Optimism remains for massive pier project at Rocky Point (December 2016)]

Chatting with company CEO Nikolaos Tragakes and Vice President John Dennis earlier this week, I enthusiastically listened to their ambitious plans to sail their 1,250-passenger ship Magellan out of a temporary port facility in the heart of Puerto Penasco until the larger facility is completed in 2021.

Not only have they accounted for getting passengers to the port -- a shuttle service using deluxe motor coaches with Wi-Fi and other amenities will depart from Phoenix, Tucson (both about a four-hour drive) and several other locations around the state -- they are preparing to welcome cruisers from all over the U.S. and around the world.

Using smaller "classic" cruise ships, Cruise & Maritime prides itself on its comfortable staterooms, traditional cruise amenities like afternoon tea, and a high level of personal attention. For its "Treasures of the Sea of Cortez" itinerary, the ports -- most inaccessible to larger vessels -- are the true highlight, as opposed to a glitzy ship.

[CABIN FEVER: How to find the right room on a cruise ship]

The announced itinerary is 11 nights, featuring stops in Guaymas, Topolobampo (hello shore excursions to Copper Canyon!), the ever-popular cruise ports of Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, La Paz (whale watching), pretty Loreto, and Santa Rosalia, with a few days at sea built in.

[GOOGLE MAP: "Treasures of the Sea of Cortez" announced itinerary]

With rates ranging in the $100 per person per day for an inside stateroom, this is definitely going to be popular with value-conscious cruisers. Currently scheduled to open the ship for sale in the late summer/early fall, I have a feeling these sailings from "Arizona’s cruise port" are going to be very popular with vacationers new to cruising, as well as experienced cruisers looking for a new and different itinerary.

For more information on Cruise & Maritime Voyages -- and any other cruises and cruise lines -- give me a call at Preferred Travel Services, 602-603-9300, or send an e-mail to Rosanne@preferredtravelservices.com.

[UNTIL THEN: Set sail from San Diego!]

[MORE: Travel blog]

Welcome to the Sea of Cortez, Cruise & Maritime Voyages! We can’t wait to welcome you in 2020!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.