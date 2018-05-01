3 On Your Side

Phoenix-area woman fights mysterious Windy City traffic citations

Sheryl Troop called 3 On Your Side for help with tickets for a car she didn't own anymore. (Source: 3TV)
The citations were issued after CarMax purchased the car from Troop. (Source: 3TV)
So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we attempted to resolve the issue with the City of Chicago. (Source: 3TV)
3 On Your Side turned to CarMax which eagerly jumped in to fix the mistake by paying Chicago $520 for those fines. (Source: 3TV)
Sheryl Troop is from Chicago and even though she moved to Phoenix area last summer, she's still settling in.

"I moved here on your hottest day. It was 124 degrees and I asked my son, 'What did you bring me to?'" said Troop.

Troop was eager to leave Chicago, but the one thing she didn't want to bring with her was her 2005 Saturn, kind of similar to one that we found on the internet. So she went to a nationwide dealership called CarMax and sold her Saturn outright for $1,200.

"It was an older vehicle. It had 127,000 miles on it. It needed a little bit of repairs but not a lot," she said.

Troop says she was glad to sell the car and made her move to the Valley. However, more than six months later, she received a notice from Chicago saying she had been given two citations after she had sold the car to CarMax.

One was for not having a front license plate as required by the State of Illinois. The other was for failing to have a city sticker as required by Chicago. It's kind of a city tax for driving a car.

But it's important to note that the citations were issued after CarMax purchased the car from Troop.

"Well, it's not fair. Somebody else did this and it's just not fair," she said.

Troop provided the City of Chicago all the documentation proving she didn't even own the Saturn when it was cited.

"When you sent the letter, you thought everything was taken care of?" Gary Harper asked.

"Yes, she replied.

"No way you should be held responsible for someone else's problem," Harper said.

“Correct," Troop said.

"So, what happened?" Harper asked.

“Well, that didn't happen," she replied.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 3 On Your Side]

In response, Chicago wrote back saying it didn't care and that Troop needed to cough up $520 or be sent to collections.

So, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help.

"Well, I've been watching you and I thought, 'Oh my God. I wonder if he could possibly help me?'" Troop said.

So, 3 On Your Side got involved and we attempted to resolve the issue with the City of Chicago. That was frustrating, so I turned to CarMax which eagerly jumped in to fix the mistake by paying Chicago $520 for those fines.

Troop says she can't believe it. She's been working to resolve this issue for months and it took 3 On Your Side less than a week.

"I was going back and forth with the City of Chicago. I have numerous letters, certified letters and nothing was being done," she said. "You guys have the voice of all the people who definitely are not being heard and I appreciate that, thank you."

