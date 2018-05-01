Slow-Roasted Shredded Beef & Elote Flour Tortillas

Slow-Roasted Shredded Beef

Spicy, moist, rich shredded beef can play all kinds of roles. The slow-roasted beef makes its

own delicious sauce as it cooks. Try it with my grandmother’s corncakes (page 124) and a sauce

you like, maybe a fruity salsa, and garnish. Or put sauced shredded beef on split and toasted

biscuits for breakfast.

3 pounds chuck roast 4 Roma tomatos

2 cups chopped onion 2 teaspoons salt

8 cloves garlic 2 tablespoons oregano

3 guajillo chiles 1 teaspoon ground cumin

3 chipotle chiles 4 cups water + 1 cup beer



Rub the roast all over well with salt and pepper, then sear it well on all sides in a hot, heavy

skillet. Separately sear the onions and garlic and scrape them into a blender. Add the chiles and the

remaining ingredients and pur.e. Put the meat in a roasting pan in the pan cover it with the puree.

Bake covered at 350° for 2 to 3 hours, checking for tenderness. When it’s falling apart or starting to

shred, you’re there.

Elote Flour Tortillas

We make a basic flour tortilla now that has become vital to our kitchen. So simple the ingredients, but

so primally satisfying the result. It makes a huge difference to use your own high-quality homemade lard.

Freshness also matters. Hot off the comal they are angelic.

8 cups flour (Blue Bird brand works well)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup lard (homemade is best, see the Pantry section of the book)

2 teaspoons salt

2 cups warm water

Combine the flour, baking powder, lard, and salt. Add the water and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes, to

make a dough. Divide the dough into pieces slightly larger than golf balls and flatten them slightly. Place the

balls in a lightly oiled pan and set aside to rest for a half hour or so.

Dust a work surface and a rolling pin with flour. Flatten a ball of dough slightly and dust that as well. Now

roll out each dough ball into a tortilla, turning and dusting as needed. Roll to your desired thickness, erring

on the side of thick to make life easier later (thin ones have a tendency to stick). Reserve the rolled-out balls

between sheets of wax paper. Bake each tortilla in a large ungreased skillet or comal over medium high heat.

Cook each tortilla on one side for about 15 seconds, flip, and cook for about 15 seconds more, or until you see

some brown (not black) spots. Stack tortillas on a plate and cover with a towel to keep them from drying out.