Renkon no ebi hasami-age (Deep fried lotus root and shrimp sandwiches )

Ingredients

1 Medium lotus root (peeled, sliced 8 pc)

10 oz Shrimp (black tiger 21/25, peeled, deveined, chopped)

1/2 green onion (cleaned, chopped)

1 ginger (knob, 1 tsp grated)

8 Shiso (leaves, perilla)

1 half sheet of seaweed cut into long strips

1/2 lemon

2 Tbsp starch (potato)

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp sake

Flour for dusting

Oil for deep frying

Peel the lotus root and cut into 1/8 inch pieces then cut in half (half moon).

Take cleaned shrimp, and mince small. Add ginger, green onion, salt and sake mix well by hand. Add potato starch and work throughly through.

Take two pieces of lotus root and lightly dust one side with flour. Put the ground shrimp mixture and one perilla leaf and place the other lotus root like a sandwich. Use the seaweed strip to wrap and hold ingredients into place. Apply a small amount of water to adhere the seaweed. Lightly sprinkle flour on both outsides of the Hasami-age.

Deep fry in oil at 340 degrees. Turn while cooking so that the lotus root doesn’t burn. When the surface of the lotus root is crispy and the shrimp mixture is cooked, take out of the oil and allow to dry on a paper towel.

Garnish with lemon.