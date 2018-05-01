Mama duck and 3 ducklings find themselves trapped on U.S. 60

A wrong turn on a Valley freeway Tuesday certainly ruffled the feathers of a family of ducks.

The mama duck and her three babies found themselves stuck on U.S. 60 near Dobson Road.

Cars were whizzing by and it looked as if the duck family was trapped.

But once cameras from the Arizona Department of Transportation spotted the stuck ducks, officials jumped into action to help them.

Traffic was brought to a brief stop so ADOT workers could shepherd the mama and her babies off the freeway to safety.

Apparently the Duck Lane is to the left of the HOV lane on US 60 near Dobson Road. A mother duck and ducklings somehow got fowled up and ended up in the middle of the road. pic.twitter.com/02TRDsnHm0 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 1, 2018

