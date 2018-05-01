As Seen on GMAZ: Tuesday, May 1

Try It Tuesday with Tess: Mother's Day Gifts

1) Hair tie bracelets

Think outside the box this Mother's Day and get mom something other than the usual picture frame or flowers. No matter if you are looking for your mom, grandma or aunt, you know they will always have that trusted hair tie on their wrist. By Lilla has created fashion forward accessories that double as hair ties! Surprise mom with a one-of-a-kind accessory that is functional and fashionable. They offer a variety of styles to choose from, so you can find the perfect match for your mom!



By Lilla is on a mission to get rid of all ugly hair ties and change the world one beautiful hair tie at a time. Accessorize mom with the most functional yet fashionable hair tie on the market!

Add some style to her wrist this Mother's Day:

Flexible and functional

Newly launched designs

Customizing available

Available different packages, Stacks with 6-8 elastics ($48), Packs of Two with 2 elastics ($15) and Message Elastics ($18

Shop the different styles online at https://bylilla.com

2) Dear Heart Designs

At Dear Heart Designs, their faith-inspired jewelry is speaking to people's hearts and inviting them to spark the conversations that can change lives. Each beautiful piece carries a deeply meaningful message that lets God's light shine through and has garnered the attention of celebrities, including designer Joanna Gaines. I love this collection for both Mother's Day or Graduation Gifts!

Here are just a few powerful pieces:

Made New Choker -- This delicate leaf represents taking a new, brighter path and leaving your past behind you. A perfect reminder that He is making all things new.

True North -- Fresh from their Spring Line, this delicate handcrafted necklace features three tiny green onyx stones to remind its wearer that He is their true North.

Be the Light Druzy Set-- This delicate earring and necklace set comes in three beautiful shades: opal, silver, and black. It reminds the wearer to be a light in this world that needs it desperately.

Valley Necklace -- This delicate valley acts as a reminder that He walks with you through any darkness in your life and is a favorite of celebrity designer Joanna Gaines.

Each of their feminine necklaces is designed to be worn either on its own or chicly layered to not only add interest but to also speak her own truth.

Dear Heart Designs' pieces are available in sterling silver, 14kt gold filled or 14kt rose gold filled.

3) PortoVino

Tempe-based company

PortoVino has launched their new City Tote Wine purses, and they make for the perfect gift idea for someone, or yourself!

As you might know, all of the PortoVino wine purses have been designed to carry all of a woman's essentials including the essential drink on the go, wine, water, Gatorade, whatever your fancy! It has been all the rage and is now available in the City Tote edition.

Quick Facts:

prices start at $40

Holds a removable 1.5liter bladder for your favorite wine or beverage.

The tote is roomy enough to hold a full reservoir (party pouch) AND all your essentials including your keys, wallet, cell, and makeup.

You will be able to keep everyone from getting thirsty - wine, mixed drinks, beer, water, tea or even juice for the kids can be carried in this wine tote bag!

Available for purchase via the website: https://porto-vino.com/

4) ModerneChild Mommy and Me Dresses

This Mother's Day, knock them dead with ModerneChild's matching Nadia dresses! With their new mommy-and-me outfits, you can be sure that you and your mini will be the best dressed duo in 2018. With ModerneChild, you can have your mini looking as chic as her momma without breaking the bank!

Website: https://modernechild.com/products/nadia-eyelet-dress-pink

5) Saaya Rose

This Mother's Day, gift your mom something as beautiful and timeless as she is with Saaya Roses! Ditch the flowers that have to be tossed after a few days and get her roses that will last a YEAR! Each arrangement is handmade with 100% Real Ecuadorian Roses and presented in beautiful hat boxes made from luxurious soft touch paper or suede.

Website: https://saayarose.com/

6) Mother Trucker & Co

Your mom would never miss an opportunity to match her mini! Accessorize with your mom this Mother's Day with Mother Trucker's mommy and mini hats! Mother Trucker & co. is a California-based trucker hat company that is dazzling, sexy and full of personality.

Website: https://www.mothertruckerco.com/

7) Local Breakfast Gift by Sphinx Date Co

A selection of Arizona made items perfect for breakfast centered on Hayden Flour Mills' hand milled White Sonora Wheat pancake mix. Also includes Sphinx Date Medjool date jam, citrus jelly, Medjool dates, pure az honey, az cactus ranch prickly pear nectar and PB americano natural peanut butter.

$72.95

Available in store or at www.sphinxdateco.com

8) Multi Flask system for Mom on the Go

Revolutionary 6-in-1 System: Multi Flask lets you have 6 different types of drink bottles in one system, reducing CLUTTER in your cabinet! Just assemble Multi Flask with the desired included parts, to get a perfect bottle for all your types of drinks like:

--11 oz double wall hot coffee with glass inner sleefe, or Hot Tea with INFUSER for either Green Tea, or Black Teas; --20 oz cold drinks like Fruit Infusions (Very healthy!) Powdered Sports powder drinks (Mmm Smoothies!) which work with the shakable "Agitator" attachment to keep them stirred up, enjoy the Sport-Drink mode, with a soft silicone spout (to protect you from bumping your teeth while drinking and exercising). Designed by Precidio

--Every surface you may touch with our mouth is covered by the lid, to ensure it is kept clean in your gym bag, purse or backpack.

BPA and Phthalate Free, Tough & break resistant

Website: http://multiflasking.com/

Joe's Free BBQ Day

Joe's Real BBQ is planning on giving away over 5,000 free meals during their annual Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018.

Free meal includes:

Choice of a pulled pork or chicken breast sandwich

Fresh homemade coleslaw, BBQ Pit Beans, chocolate chip cookie and a drink.

There will be children's sized sandwiches available for the little ones

Event Extras:

At Lunch: Local fitness studio FunkFit will help you work off your meal with spin and workouts

At Dinner: Local bluegrass band Romen Buffalo entertains all evening

Balloon artist to entertain the kids

Rules:

Only one meal per person

Must be present to receive free meal

No take out

No other menu items will be offered

Event Hours:

11:00 AM-3:00 PM

4:00 PM- 8:00 PM

(Closed between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM for reset)

Food Drive: If you wish to help Open Arms Care Center, please bring cans of food (fruit in particular) or boxes of cereal. The food donations are not required for the free meal, but a great opportunity to help Open Arms help those in need. An all-volunteer non-profit center, our Gilbert Road neighbor since 2001 provides food and clothing to the homeless and less fortunate. http://www.openarmscc.com

Pinspiration

New Mother's Day workshop!! We can't wait to have Layla Bean Cakery back for another special workshop here at Pinspiration! In this hands-on workshop, parents and kids can work together to make 12 cupcakes with colorful frosting using Russian piping techniques. Workshop includes all food materials, use of tools, professional instruction and take-home dozen!

This Mother's Day project bundle is just $42 and includes our Llama string art project and a "llama-osa."

Bring mom in and make it anytime on Sunday from 10am-6pm! Pre-pay and you can walk in or call to schedule a time.

Pinspiration is a DIY arts and crafts studio/wine bar/events space in the Scottsdale/Phoenix area located on High Street (City North).

The studio removes DIY's common barriers to creativity and make it easy for every member of the community to unleash their inner artist and "try DIY.

Pinspiration's hip studio offers both open-ended and tutorial-let art experiences in a supportive, playful venue. Customers have access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. Customers can create their own idea on the spot or they can choose from an array of ever-changing monthly project menus based on the most popular "pinned" social media projects and current craft trends.

The venue includes a VIP party room, a full-service beer/wine bar, a crafting/project room and Arizona's first splatter room, inspired by Jackson Pollock.

