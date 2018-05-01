Jaime’s Local Love: Culinary couple opens Roland’s Cafe Market Bar in historic Phoenix building

It’s a love affair of two culinary hearts and a shared desire to present Arizona with the best tacos around that put Nadia and Armando Hernandez on the food map.

Buzzfeed named the couple’s restaurant, Tacos Chiwas in Phoenix, the most popular taco shop in our state.

Now, the foodie couple is bringing in James Beard Award winning chef, Chris Bianco to partner in their newest project, Roland’s Cafe Market Bar at 15th and Van Buren streets in Phoenix.

The building itself has a story. It was built in 1917 and served the Phoenix community as Roland’s Market.

The building was vacant in 2017 when Armando found it and decided he and his Cordon Bleu Culinary Academy trained wife could breathe new life into the long standing space.

But first, a call to his mentor. Before the success of Tacos Chiwas, Armando once worked for famed Valley chef, Chris Bianco.

This time, it was Armando offering Bianco an opportunity to collaborate and Bianco, a huge proponent of new talent in the Phoenix food scene, jumped at the chance.

Roland’s Cafe Market Bar offers all kinds of deliciousness at the all-day restaurant.

The restaurant serves a hybrid menu which is an expression of Arizona cuisine that overlaps cultures, communities and generations.

Breakfast kicks off at 7 a.m. with the likes of a machaca burrito before transitioning to the lunch menu at 11 a.m. which features a citrus salad, burritos, quesadillas or a rice bowl with wood roasted veggies.

In addition to being open for dinner, Roland’s will have a late-night menu that Tacos Chiwas fans will recognize.

Roland’s Café Market Bar

1509 E. Van Buren, Phoenix

602-441-4749

Facebook: Rolands Phx

Instagram: @Rolandsphx

