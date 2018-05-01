Joe's Real BBQ to give away more than 5,000 free meals for free barbecue day

Looking for some lunch plans this Wednesday? What's better than some delicious free bbq?

This Wednesday is "Free BBQ Day" at Joe's Real BBQ in Gilbert. The event helps support a really good cause.

Resturants are asking the public to bring donations of food for Open Arms Care Center for an exchange of a free meal.

This is the 20th year the restaurant has been holding to the event. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and then the dinner portion will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The free meal includes:

Choice of a pulled pork or chicken breast sandwich

Fresh homemade coleslaw, BBQ Pit Beans, chocolate chip cookie and a drink.

There will be children's sized sandwiches available for the little ones

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the event, the restaurant will have several activities including local fitness studio FunkFit helping customers work their meal with spin and workout, local bluegrass band Romen Buffalo performing and a balloon artist to entertain the kids

Before you head out, here are the rules on getting the free meal:

Only one meal per person

Must be present to receive a free meal

No take out

No other menu items will be offered

For anyone who wants to help the Open Arms Care Center, the restaurant is asking the public to bring cans of food including fruit or boxes of cereal.

Joe's Real BBQ is located near the area of Gilbert and Elliot roads in Gilbert.

For more information on the event, click here.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.