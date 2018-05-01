Try it Tuesday: Out of the box Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day is around the corner. Are you still looking for a gift for your mom? No worries! Here are some gifts you can give to your mother without breaking the bank.

Hair tie bracelets

Think outside the box this Mother's Day and get mom something other than the usual picture frame or flowers. No matter if you are looking for your mom, grandma or aunt, you know they will always have that trusted hair tie on their wrist. By Lilla has created fashion-forward accessories that double as hair ties! Surprise mom with a one-of-a-kind accessory that is functional and fashionable. They offer a variety of styles to choose from so you can find the perfect match for your mom!

By Lilla is on a mission to get rid of all ugly hair ties and change the world one beautiful hair tie at a time. Accessorize mom with the most functional yet fashionable hair tie on the market!

Add some style to her wrist this Mother's Day:

Flexible and functional

Newly launched designs

Customizing available

Available different packages, Stacks with 6-8 elastics ($48), Packs of Two with 2 elastics ($15) and Message Elastics ($18)

Shop the different styles online at bylilla.com.

Dear Heart Designs

At Dear Heart Designs, their faith-inspired jewelry is speaking to people's hearts and inviting them to spark the conversations that can change lives. Each beautiful piece carries a deeply meaningful message that lets God's light shine through and has garnered the attention of celebrities, including designer Joanna Gaines. I love this collection for both Mother's Day or Graduation Gifts!

Here are just a few powerful pieces:

Made New Choker -- This delicate leaf represents taking a new, brighter path and leaving your past behind you. A perfect reminder that He is making all things new.

True North -- Fresh from their Spring Line, this delicately handcrafted necklace features three tiny green onyx stones to remind its wearer that He is their true North.

Be the Light Druzy Set-- This delicate earring and necklace set come in three beautiful shades: opal, silver, and black. It reminds the wearer to be a light in this world that needs it desperately.

Valley Necklace This delicate valley acts as a reminder that He walks with you through any darkness in your life, and is a favorite of celebrity designer Joanna Gaines.

Each of their feminine necklaces is designed to be worn either on its own or chicly layered to not only add interest but to also speak her own truth.

Dear Heart Designs' pieces are available in sterling silver, 14kt gold filled or 14kt rose gold filled.

Use code 'AZFAMILY20' for 20 percent off when you visit dearheartdesigns.com.

PortoVino

The Tempe-based company has launched their new City Tote Wine wine purses, and they make for the perfect gift idea for someone, or yourself!

As you might know, all of the PortoVino wine purses have been designed to carry all of a woman's essentials including the essential drink on the go, wine, water, Gatorade, whatever your fancy! It has been all the rage and is now available in the City Tote edition.

Here are a few pics of our classic PortoVino bag as well:

Quick Facts:

prices start at $40

Holds a removable 1.5liter bladder for your favorite wine or beverage.

The tote is roomy enough to hold a full reservoir (party pouch) AND all your essentials including your keys, wallet, cell, and makeup.

You will be able to keep everyone from getting thirsty - wine, mixed drinks, beer, water, tea or even juice for the kids can be carried in this wine tote bag!

Available for purchase via the Website.

Saaya Rose

This Mother's Day, gift your mom something as beautiful and timeless as she is with Saaya Roses! Ditch the flowers that have to be tossed after a few days and get her roses that will last a YEAR! Each arrangement is handmade with 100% Real Ecuadorian Roses and presented in beautiful hat boxes made from luxurious soft touch paper or suede.

Use the code MOM now through May 20th to get 20% off your order.

For more information, visit saayarose.com.

Local Breakfast Gift by Sphinx Date Co

A selection of Arizona made items perfect for breakfast centered on Hayden Flour Mills' hand milled White Sonora Wheat pancake mix. Also includes Sphinx Date Medjool date jam, citrus jelly, Medjool dates, pure az honey, az cactus ranch prickly pear nectar and PB americano natural peanut butter.

$72.95

The producers are available in-store or at sphinxdateco.com.

Multi-Flask system for Mom on the Go

Revolutionary 6-in-1 System: Multi Flask lets you have 6 different types of drink bottles in one system, reducing CLUTTER in your cabinet! Just assemble Multi Flask with the desired included parts, to get a perfect bottle for all your types of drinks like:

11 oz double wall hot coffee with glass inner sleeve, or Hot Tea with INFUSER for either Green Tea, or Black Teas;

20 oz cold drinks like Fruit Infusions (Very healthy!) Powdered Sports powder drinks (Mmm Smoothies!) which work with the shakable "Agitator" attachment to keep them stirred up, enjoy the Sport-Drink mode, with a soft silicone spout (to protect you from bumping your teeth while drinking and exercising). Designed by Presidio.

Every surface you may touch with our mouth is covered by the lid, to ensure it is kept clean in your gym bag, purse or backpack.

BPA and Phthalate Free, Tough & break resistant

