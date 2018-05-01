Announcement expected about future of power plant near Page

The coal-fired Navajo Generating Station in northeast Arizona provides almost 1,000 jobs between the plant and the mine that supplies it, but the plant’s operators have said they plan to shut it down after 2019. (Photo by Amber Brown/Courtesy SRP)

The chairman of the Hopi Tribe is expected to make an announcement about the future of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona.

The Navajo Generating Station near Page is set to close in December 2019 unless a new owner is found, costing hundreds of good-paying jobs on the Navajo and Hopi reservations.

A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning in downtown Phoenix with Hopi chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma along with Peabody Energy officials and leadership representing the United Mine Workers of America.

Peabody's Kayenta Mine supplies the coal for the plant.

Last month, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation exempting coal used in a power plant on the Navajo Nation from the state's sales tax to help make it more attractive for a new buyer.

