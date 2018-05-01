May 2018 festivals and events in the Phoenix area

(Sources: Facebook @ CincoPhx, Facebook @ Phoenix Mural Project, 3TV/CBS5) (3TV/CBS 5) -
For Phoenicians and visitors looking for a fun outing this May, there are several festivals happening -- and they happen to coincide with typically warmer weather in the Phoenix area. Below are several festivals and events that could be loads of fun with summer around the corner.
[App Users: click here to see photo]
Phoenix Mural Festival
May 4-5, 2018
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
734 W Polk Street
Phoenix, AZ
[App Users: click here to see photo]
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
May 6, 2018
12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
100 W. Washington Street
Phoenix, AZ
Event Info
[App Users: click here to see photo]
Queen Creek Peach Festival 2018
May 11-13, 2018
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24810 S. Rittenhouse Road
Queen Creek, AZ
Pub-N-Grub Block Party
May 19, 2018
2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2100 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
Mesa, AZ
Event Info
Phoenix Comic Fest 2018
May 24-27, 2018
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix, AZ
2018 Membership Info
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.