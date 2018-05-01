May 2018 festivals and events in the Phoenix area

For Phoenicians and visitors looking for a fun outing this May, there are several festivals happening -- and they happen to coincide with typically warmer weather in the Phoenix area. Below are several festivals and events that could be loads of fun with summer around the corner. 


Phoenix Mural Festival
May 4-5, 2018
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
734 W Polk Street
Phoenix, AZ


Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
May 6, 2018
12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
100 W. Washington Street
Phoenix, AZ 
Event Info


Queen Creek Peach Festival 2018
May 11-13, 2018
7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24810 S. Rittenhouse Road 
Queen Creek, AZ

Pub-N-Grub Block Party
May 19, 2018
2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
2100 W. Rio Salado Pkwy 
Mesa, AZ
Event Info 

Phoenix Comic Fest 2018 
May 24-27, 2018
Phoenix Convention Center
Phoenix, AZ
2018 Membership Info

