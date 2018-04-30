Blood donors needed due to school closures

More than 30 high school blood drives have been canceled and there's no end to the teacher strike. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Blood donations save lives and United Blood Services needs Arizona’s families' help to replace the blood they are losing due to school closures.

"You can imagine we've seen almost a day’s blood supply canceled with school closures," said Sue Thew of United Blood Services.

There have been cancellations of blood drives across Arizona as schools close due to the teacher’s strike.

"Our largest donors of blood comes (sic) from teen blood donations; we work with over 194 different schools across Arizona," said Thew.

More than 30 high school blood drives have been canceled and there's no end to the teacher strike. It could have a severe impact on Arizona’s blood supply.

"It’s a very serious situation. Donors of all blood types are needed but the most crucial blood type need is O negative, that is the universal blood type that can be substituted in emergency situations," said Thew.

Hospitals need 500 blood donations a day to fulfill patient’s transfusion needs at 62 Arizona hospitals.

"It's very important we don't lose those donations and encourage the public to come out to one of six Valley donor centers," said Thew.

On Tuesday, May, 1 UBS is hosting two community blood drives. One is at Gila River Arena in Glendale and the other at the Mesa Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment log onto www.BloodHero.com.

